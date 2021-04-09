Racist scandal during Cadiz-Valencia: the report obtained by La Liga does not go in the direction of Mouctar Diakhaby

A story that has made a lot of noise since Sunday. During the match between Cadiz and Valencia CF in La Liga (2-1), defender Mouctar Diakhaby complained of racist insults from Juan Cala. The players of the club che then left the field before resuming the match, without the Frenchman who had been replaced. But the latest information published in Spain should spill a lot of ink.

According to Cadena COPE, La Liga brought in lip-reading experts to analyze the scene. And according to the final report, there would have been no racist insults from the Cadiz player towards the former defender of Olympique Lyonnais.