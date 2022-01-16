Rafael Benitez is no longer Everton manager

Everton has just announced, this Sunday through a press release, the departure of its manager Rafael Benitez. “Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager. Benitez has left the club with immediate effect. An update on his permanent replacement will be released in due course., specify the Toffees.

Dropped in 16th place in the Premier League and beaten by Norwich on the last day (2-1), the Mersey club therefore decided not to continue the season with the 61-year-old technician, who arrived in June 2021 on the Liverpool club bench. His replacement will therefore be known in the coming days.

