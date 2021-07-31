Rafael opens up about leaving Manchester United

Six years later, Rafael (31) spoke about his departure from Manchester United for Olympique Lyonnais. He arrived at the club in 2008, along with his brother Fabio, and was forced to leave in 2015, when Louis van Gaal became the coach of the Red Devils. Today at Istanbul Basaksehir, the Brazilian said he never had any real explanation from the Dutch technician.

” When van Gaal arrived he just said: “ok, you go”. He came up with an idea of ​​the players he wanted and didn’t want, and he started making these changes instantly (…) He never explained it to me. But I heard some explanations from other people and, even before he arrived, everyone said to me: “he hates Brazilians”. I don’t know if it’s true or not but I heard it started with Rivaldo when Van Gaal was Barcelona manager. He put Rivaldo on the bench and Rivaldo started to say bad things about him, trying to fire him », Words from the book of the two brothers: The Sunshine Kids: Fabio & Rafael Da Silva, report The Athletic.