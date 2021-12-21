Rafinha signs in São Paulo

Sao Paulo has formalized the signing for a season of the right-back auriverde Rafinha, free from any contract next January after a freelance spent at Gremio. The former Bayern Munich defender will play his fourth season in Brazilian Serie A, after having known him under the colors of the Tricolor (2021) and Flamengo (2019 and 2020).

“The club signed the right-back, who signed a contract until December 31 of next year, with the possibility of renewal for an additional season. At 36, the experienced and multi-champion player was at Gremio, and will be integrated into the squad under coach Rogerio Ceni in January, when the Habs start the preseason with an eye on the Campeonato Paulista dispute ”, can we read in the press release.

