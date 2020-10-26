Ranking of the youngest teams: AC Milan in the lead, Ligue 1 well represented

The youth bonus. Currently, European football is getting a lot younger and leaves plenty of room for young people to express themselves at the highest level. The race for the best nugget is sometimes frantic as the market is exploding right now around high potential players. He still has to be able to express it afterwards.

CIES, football observatory, has therefore taken the average age of each team aligned by the clubs since the start of the season in their respective championship. Thus, among the 5 major championships, it is AC Milan which aligns the youngest team. The Serie A leader therefore turns with an average age of 24 years and 6 months, despite the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his 39 years. In the rest of the ranking, Ligue 1 is very well represented with 5 teams in the top 10. Monaco is therefore 2nd, Reims is 3rd, St-Etienne 4th, Brest 7th and Nice 10th. This just goes to show that our championship cultivates its reputation as a talented pitcher.