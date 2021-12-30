RB Bragantino: Red Bull’s new football success

Another formation of the Red Bull group, RB Bragantino impresses particularly in the country of King Pelé. The Brazilian team comes out of a year marked by a Copa Sudamericano final and shone in the league. His talents have also burst the screen and arouse European envy.

In the land of Caipirinha, Red Bull is gaining more and more importance. Like Salzburg, which is the benchmark formation in Austria, and Leipzig, Bayern Munich’s main rival with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, the winged bull mark is winning its bet in Brazil. In 2021, RB Bragantino shone, claiming a sixth place in the Brazilian Serie A after finishing tenth in the previous year. Toro Loko also reached the Copa Sudamericana final lost 1-0 against Athletico Paranaense. Also developing many young local talents, the Brazilian club is experiencing a meteoric rise.

The first turning point comes in 2019, Red Bull already had a club in the country with Red Bull Brasil, but the company was able to find an agreement to merge with CA Bragantino who played in Serie B (second division). An alliance quickly paid off since it allowed the club to finish champion and quickly impose itself in the Brazilian elite. With principles and an ideology that can be found in the other clubs of the Red Bull group (bet on young people, have a spectacular game and carried forward, be in the innovation), Bragantino knew how to impose his paw very quickly .

A style of play that amazes and detonates

For its first season, the club have to fight in an ultra-competitive league where Botafogo, Coritiba, Goiás and Vasco da Gama – four reputable teams that have already won the national championship – will be the relegates. Felipe Conceição will make an interesting start to the season, but he will be replaced in September 2020 by Maurício Barbieri. The latter will cause a sensation by imposing a young style worthy of that found in the Bundesliga. A footballing identity that comes close to the principles imposed by Ralf Rangnick within the Red Bull group that the 40-year-old Brazilian technician will develop with wonder.

Taking tenth place for his first season, the one who had already secured a second position with Flamengo in 2018 especially quickly developed his ideas. Liking to advance young talents, Maurício Barbieri, whose inspirations are Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp, has developed a style halfway between the two Premier League coaches. A possession game with high and very aggressive pressing that quite destabilizes Bragantino’s opponents.

“I like that my team dominates the game, that they take the initiative with an aggressive style. We want possession of the ball. We aim for the goal. We want to create as many chances as possible in a match. But more than my ideas, what I appreciate the most is the context in which we work, the qualities of my players, the philosophy and the history of the club ”, he explained in particular in a interview for the energy drink brand.

Claudinho the pioneer

If the collective aspect is central in the game of RB Bragantino, the Brazilian touch is clearly present and leaves the artists the possibility of expressing all their talent. The first example is that of Claudinho. Currently at Zenit where he was the best player of the leader of Russia (9 goals and 2 offerings in 18 matches in all competitions), the 24-year-old player first wreaked havoc with Bragantino. The attacking midfielder simply carried the club on his back in 2020 with 18 goals and 6 offerings in 35 appearances that season.

Allowing to start the good course of his team in the Copa Sudamericano (3 offerings in 6 matches), he was sold for a nice check of 12 million euros which helped RB Bragantino even more in his development. This made it possible to invest 9.35 million euros in Helinho (21 years old, São Paulo), Natan (20 years old, Flamengo) and Ramires (21 years old, Bahia) who are all holders within the Brazilian team. In line with other “RB” formations in its transfer window strategy, Bragantino rose through the ranks quickly.

A continental final and the discovery of the Copa Libertadores

With its nuggets, the club based in Bragança Paulista – on the south coast of the country, north of São Paulo – did even better in 2021. In the Copa Sudamericana first, the club got out of its hen by finishing ahead of CS Emelec (Ecuador), CA Talleres (Argentina) and Deportes Tolima (Argentina) before exiting Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Rosario Central (Argentina) and Club Libertad (Paraguay). Opposed to Athletico Paranaense (already crowned in 2018) in the final, Bragantino finally had to lose 1-0. A failure which is not shameful against one of the country’s historic clubs, but which leaves a bitter taste.

In fact, Athletico Paranaense finished this season in fourteenth place in the national championship. For a long time in the top 5, RB Bragantino finished sixth for his part and confirmed his progress. With 55 goals scored, it is also the fourth attack for the country behind the leaders of Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo and Palmeiras. This ranking is also very useful since it allows to qualify directly for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Another achievement for Maurício Barbieri’s team.

Artur Guimarães the next big sale

While Claudinho has impressed before, there are others who have been able to assert themselves in 2021. The one whose name comes up most often is none other than Artur Guimarães (23 years old). Followed in particular by FC Barcelona, ​​but also RB Leipzig or Atalanta, the right winger was stratospheric, scoring 21 goals and 13 offerings in 47 matches (excluding regional meetings). He was also essential in the Copa Sudamericana with 7 goals (2nd best total) and 4 assists (2nd best total), which brought his team to the final of the competition.

6 – Artur has been involved in Red Bull Bragantino’s all six goals in the Sudamericana since the quarterfinals (4 goals + 2 assists). Core. pic.twitter.com/4pTrd6arqX – OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) September 22, 2021

If Artur Guimarães is the main asset of the club and was already called up for the Brazilian selection last September, other players have crazy talent. In defense, Léo Ortiz (25 years old) is particularly interesting, just like the young Natan (20 years old) mentioned above. Belonging to RB Leipzig and on loan until next June, Luan Cândido (20) is still showing irregularity, but has resumed his progress. The left side is making up for lost time. In the midfield, Jadsom (20) and Emiliano Martínez (22) are interesting, but two players have even greater potential.

A talent nursery

First of all Ramires (21), arrived from Bahia last November for a loan with an option to buy. With a very good consistency, he should do an extra year in order to reach a milestone. Still in the middle, Bruno Praxedes (19) has also been decisive since last summer and his arrival against 6 million euros from Internacional Porto Alegre. The one who is sometimes compared to Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with clubs like RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Watford and Lens.

Finally, in the offensive sector, there is also young crack in gestation. Bruno Gonçalves dit Bruninho (18) is only just arriving in the team, but Alerrandro (21), Jan Hurtado (21) and Pedrinho (22) have stood out. However, the one with the most promising future is clearly Helinho (21). With 7 goals and 5 offerings in 47 matches, the winger has carved out a place for himself in the team. So much so that a club like Inter Milan is already in pursuit. In a virtuous circle, RB Bragantino has succeeded in three seasons to rise to the top of Brazilian football.