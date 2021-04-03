RB Leipzig-Bayern: the official line-ups

It is a shock that the 27th day of the Bundesliga offers. Second, RB Leipzig welcome FC Bayern, leaders with four more points. The goal for the Lipsiens: upset the undisputed champion and stick to his basques, while there will only be seven days to go. Mission for the Bavarians: take off at the top of the standings and prepare for the reception of PSG (C1 quarter-final, Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., in Munich) by seeking the right tactics without Robert Lewandowski.

For this match, three French people are aligned in each team. Julian Nagelsmann offers a 4-3-3, with Mukiele on the right of the defense and Upamecano in the center. As well as Christopher Nkunku in the axis. Hero of Spain during the truce, Dani Olmo is present in front. Opposite, Hansi Flick offers a 4-2-3-1, with Pavard on the right side and Hernandez on the left side of the defense. Coman is part of the attacking trio that accompanies Choupo-Moting

Team lineup

RB Leipzig: Gulácsi – Mukiele, Orban, Upamecano, Klostermann – Adams, Haidara, Nkunku – Dani Olmo, Forsberg, Sabitzer

FC Bayern: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Lucas Hernández – Kimmich, Goretzka – Sané, Müller, Coman – Choupo-Moting