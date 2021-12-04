RB Leipzig: Jesse Marsch very close to the exit?

Once again beaten by Union Berlin (1-2) at the opening of the fourteenth day of the Bundesliga, Friday night, RB Leipzig remains on three consecutive defeats in the league and points to a disappointing eleventh place. A nightmarish series which could also cost the place of Jesse Marsch according to several German media, taken up by The team, who even announce that the fate of the American coach, inducted this summer, would already be sealed.

Everything thus suggests that the current coach of the RBL is now seeing his hours counted. “It was a catastrophic performance” Where “We won’t wait for Christmas” are also the words expressing the annoyance of the general manager of the German club, Oliver Mintzlaff, after the defeat of RB Leipzig on the ground of Union Berlin. An exit which therefore confirms the trend and which could see the ousting of the American even before the reception of Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League, where RB Leipzig is eliminated, but must secure its place in the Europa League.

The Bundesliga standings