RB Leipzig: Liverpool have not decided anything for Timo Werner

Would the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic have called into question the future of Timo Werner (24 years old)? With 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season and top-noted performances with RB Leipzig, where his contract runs until 2023, the Germany international (29 caps, 11 achievements) is on the shelves of Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Recently, however, the principal concerned indicated that he favoured the foreigner rather than Bavaria for the rest of his career.

Timo Werner is also announced with insistence of the Liverpool side, which has followed him for many years. But according to The Independent, the Reds have so far made no decision on the recruitment to strengthen the collective of Jurgen Klopp next season, although interest in the Leipzig striker remains intact. Uncertainty over the financial health of clubs could indeed dictate the next transfer window. However, the British daily newspaper remains formal: Werner wants to join Anfield this summer.

