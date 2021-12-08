RB-Leipzig-Man City: Pep Guardiola blames Kyle Walker

Manchester City lost on the lawn of RB Leipzig on Tuesday night (2-1), on the sixth and final day of the group stages of the Champions League. A defeat without importance since the Skyblues still finish first in their group, with a head start on Paris Saint-Germain.

While Cityzens had reduced the lead a few minutes earlier thanks to Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker received a red card in the 82nd minute for a gross foul on André Silva. An expulsion that Pep Guardiola considers deserved, even if he stressed that the absence of his player for the round of 16 is very bad news for his team. “The red card hurts us, especially for the knockout stages”, he said after the meeting. “Kyle Walker is an important player for us and there is no point in losing him like that. I hope that will serve as a lesson for him. It’s a red card, without a doubt. “

[🎥 VIDEO] #UCL 😱😱😱 Kyle Walker goes crazy and gets kicked out! 😬 A very bad gesture from behind on André Silva … https: //t.co/drzzHRqxrB – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) December 7, 2021