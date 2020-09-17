RB Leipzig ready to sue Leeds in the Jean-Kévin Augustin case

At the end of last July, Jean-Kévin Augustin was the subject of a surprising imbroglio. While on loan to Leeds by German club RB Leipzig last January, the Paris Saint-Germain-trained striker was supposed to be automatically bought back for € 21m in the event of a rise in the team. English elite. But the English club considered that the 23-year-old French striker had not really participated in the club’s accession to the Premier League, thus refuting any idea of ​​a transfer.

But today, according to SportBuzzer, the German club are said to be ready to take legal action in this case. RB Leipzig commercial director Florian Scholz clarified that “The legal situation was clear”. “Leeds are currently spending a lot of money in the transfer market but are failing to meet their contractual obligations. We are ready to take further action ”, he said. Case to be continued …