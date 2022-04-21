RB Leipzig: we know where Christopher Nkunku will play next season

The boss of RB Leipzig made very clear comments on the future of Christopher Nkunku, coveted by PSG, among others.

He is clearly one of the players of the moment in the Bundesliga. Author of impressive performances, the player trained at Paris Saint-Germain is also on an exceptional dynamic, being decisive in practically all the matches of his team. He has 17 goals and 13 assists in 30 Bundesliga games, and logically attracts the attention of slightly more upscale clubs.

The neo-international tricolor is notably followed by … Paris, who wishes to associate him with Kylian Mbappé as we revealed to you exclusively on Foot Transfer market. An amount of 70 million euros was mentioned, and PSG was ready to match it. In Italy, we also talked about AC Milan. But it won’t be…

He won’t move

The boss of the club sponsored by the famous energy drink, Oliver Mintzlaff, was very clear about this in an interview with the German channel ARD : “I have said it several times and I like to say it here: Nkunku will still be our player next season”. The message is clear, the Bundesliga team has no intention of parting with one of its very best players.

“He has had incredible progress, which makes me very happy for him. He was also one of the best players in the first half of the season, even if it is well known that it went very badly for us (elimination in the Champions League groups in particular, editor’s note) “, added Mintzlaff. PSG will therefore have to turn to other avenues to strengthen its offensive sector …