RC Lens-OM: Franck Haise did not like the refereeing

Olympique de Marseille won in the north of France this Sunday evening on the lawn of Racing Club de Lens. If the goal of Cédric Bakambu suffers from no dispute, this is not the case of the first achievement, on penalty of Dimitri Payet. Medina, slightly hooks the leg of Mattéo Guendouzi. Franck Haise, did not really appreciate.

” OM’s victory is well deserved. She put us in great difficulty to recover the ball and even when we recovered the ball, it was difficult. The victory of Marseille is deserved once again after the penalty strikes me as questionable. i have to say it “said the artesian coach at a press conference.