RC Lens: the club had been preparing for the underhand climb for months

Since the board of directors of the LFP this Thursday, April 29, RC Lens is officially promoted to Ligue 1. A happiness that the Blood and Gold people had not experienced since the 2014-2015 financial year. In the aftermath of the announcement, president Joseph Oughourlian West France.

In this interview, the leader explains that he sees the climb as logical and even as ” good news for Ligue 1 because of the fervor that surrounds the formation of northern France. Joseph Oughourlian also revealed that the club had been preparing for the climb for the past three months: ” I have just made a capital increase of 20 million, to clear the debts. I’m going back to the pot to show that the investors are here. Everything has been prepared for a long time. A risky plan when the top five were held in four points with ten days to go but which ultimately paid off.