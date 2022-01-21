RC Lens: the group summoned against OM

On the occasion of the 22nd day of Ligue 1, Racing Club de Lens welcomes Olympique de Marseille this Saturday at 9 p.m. for a meeting which already promises to be explosive. Seventh in the standings, the Sang et Or maintain a very good momentum at the start of 2022 with victories against Rennes and ASSE in the league and qualification for the Coupe de France against Lille.

To hope for this great series, Franck Haise, deprived of Haïdara, Ganago and Machado, has thus summoned a group of 21 players. Note the first appearance of defender Adrien Louveau this season, he who returns after an absence of several months following an injury which occurred last April.

