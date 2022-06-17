RC Strasbourg will travel to Anfield this summer

After coming close to qualifying for the European Cup next season, RC Strasbourg will be able to console themselves slightly by moving to one of the most emblematic stadiums in Europe, Anfield.

Indeed, the Reds, the day after their Community Shield final against Manchester City, will welcome the Strasbourg players for a friendly preparation match. Given the tight timing, however, there is little chance of seeing the biggest stars of the Reds on the field.

We’ll face RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg Alsace in pre-season fixtures next month ⤵️ —Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 17, 2022