Real Madrid: a second salary cut expected?

The Covid-19 crisis has done a lot of damage in the world of sport. Many clubs have initially had to lower the salaries of the players in their workforce. But for some institutions, even the largest, a second pay cut could be considered by some leaders.

According to sources from ESPN, this would be the case of Real Madrid, which would seriously consider revising down again the salaries of its players, already reduced last April by 10 to 20%. A decision imagined to cope with the continuous losses caused by the matches behind closed doors. The more than limited activity of the Madrid club during this transfer window is proof that the club’s liquidity is not in good shape. The departures of Gareth Bale, or even Sergio Reguilon could do them the greatest good.