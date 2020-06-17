Real Madrid absolutely want to lend two of its nuggets to Spain

Reinier and Kubo on loan next season? Yes, but only in Spain. According to information revealed by Marca, Real Madrid would look to lend its two nuggets of Castilla. Instead, the Madrid club would be leaning towards a loan at a Spanish club, in order to facilitate their adaptation, and free up extra-community places in the squad.

According to the Spanish press, the madrid sports management would like to make room for the young people of its training centre within the first team, like Martin Odegaard, who is about to join the dressing room of Zinedine Zidane’s team next season.

Very limited extra-community places

Except that last summer, Real Madrid made things complicated when it came to extra-community places in its squad. Of the 25 players who make up Real Madrid’s squad, three non-European players are allowed under the rules of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Places that are currently occupied by Eder Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

This poses a problem for the short-term integration project of Reinier and Kubo. Real Madrid must therefore wait for the places to be freed up. According to AS, Vinicius has already begun proceedings to obtain its nationalization by the end of the year or the beginning of next year. Meanwhile, the loan in Spain of both players seems to be the only solution to remedy this problem.

Lend to Spain in order to naturalize more quickly

According to Marca, when Reinier arrived at Real Madrid during the last winter break, the two sides signed an agreement so that he could be loaned as early as next season. The goal is above all to keep the Brazilian jewel in La Liga, so that he gathers experience and proceeds as quickly as possible to his naturalization.

A technique that the leaders of Casa Blanca have already used for Federico Valverde. Arriving at Real in 2017 and on loan for one season at Deportivo de la Coruna, the Uruguayan midfielder finally obtained his Spanish nationality last September. Tafekusa Kubo, who joined Real in 2019, is currently on loan in Mallorca. It would not be surprising to see the attacking midfielder on loan again in La Liga next season.

Real Madrid said no to Bayer Leverkusen

In recent weeks, the Merengue have received several proposals, including one from Bayer Leverkusen. The German club has good relations with the Madrid club and the managers of Casa Blanca have studied the German midfielder Kai Havertz. But the crisis, due to the coronavirus pandemic, forced the club of the Spanish capital to reconsider its priorities.

The problem of a loan from Reinier to Bayer Leverkusen? His exit from Spanish territory would mean a suspension of the naturalisation procedure of the attacking midfielder, which requires having two years of residence in Spain in order to begin proceedings. Several teams in Spain are interested in The loan of Reinier, including Real Sociedad and Valladolid. But Real Madrid want a paid loan.