Real Madrid: Ancelotti sets the tone for the winter transfer window

Present at a press conference before the Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano, Carlo Ancelotti unveiled Real Madrid’s plans for this winter transfer window, particularly in terms of departures.

“We don’t have the idea of ​​letting players go. First, because no one asked to leave. Secondly, because the management is good. I have no problems with any player and everyone is training well. I do not believe that there will be departures on this January transfer window ”, launched the Italian. January promises to be very calm in the Spanish capital.

