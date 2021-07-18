HomeSportsfootballReal Madrid and Manchester United also discuss Vinicius Jr
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid and Manchester United also discuss Vinicius Jr

By kenyan

Real Madrid and Manchester United are currently in great discussions for Raphaël Varane. The French defender could join the English club for a transfer estimated at around € 60m and be accompanied by one of his teammates from Casa Blanca.

The Mirror teaches us that Real is still looking to finance a potential operation around Kylian Mbappé and for that we have to sell. Vinicius Jr (21) has reportedly been offered to the Red Devils. A loan with an option to buy is even advanced by the media. A response from the Mancunian leadership is awaited.

