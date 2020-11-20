Home Sports football Real Madrid angry again over FIFA "virus"
Real Madrid angry again over FIFA “virus”

The injury of Sergio Ramos, which occurred during Spain-Germany in the Nations League, is very badly experienced on the side of Real Madrid, at the dawn of a string of decisive matches.

You miss only one being and everything is depopulated. Real Madrid are preparing for a series of particularly important matches and they will have to tackle them without their charismatic leader Sergio Ramos. The 34-year-old Spanish central defender was hit during the last Spain-Germany (6-0), released under the worried gaze of his evening opponent but club teammate Toni Kroos. The medical verdict fell yesterday, and the biceps femoral injury in his right leg could cost 15 to 20 days of absence.

This weekend, Real Madrid have to face Villarreal, 2nd in the La Liga table, away, with a mission to overtake him in the table. Then he will play his future in the Champions League by going to the lawn of Inter Milan. Then there will be the reception of Alaves in the league and then the last match of the group stage of the Champions League, a trip never easy to Shakhtar Donetsk. Match for which Sergio Ramos will potentially not be postponed …

Sergio Ramos, an absence that weighs heavily

So that’s a lot, especially given the importance of the Spanish defender as evidenced by this incredible statistic: Real Madrid have lost 7 of the last 8 games played without him in Europe. Also remember the first leg against Shakhtar, where the Varane-Militão central hinge had totally sunk (2-3 defeat). The Spanish press therefore already bitterly regrets the defender and again points to the international truces, with the famous nickname of FIFA “virus”.

Since Zidane returned to the sidelines in March 2019, seven players have been injured and unavailable following an international break. It’s a bit of a lot for all coaches right now because of the tight schedule. But Real Madrid feel like they are paying a heavy price … “The selections” kill “Madrid”, even concludes the newspaper Ace.

