Real Madrid announce huge budget cut for 2020/2021

La Casa Blanca unveiled its financial results last night. Unsurprisingly, the reigning Spanish champion has also been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Silent during the last summer transfer window, Real Madrid could not afford to spend too much money. To the chagrin of Zinedine Zidane who hoped to be able to expand his squad as it should. And if this policy risks costing the Merengues dearly, especially in the Champions League, Florentino Pérez does not intend to change his mind. Yesterday, the Madrid giant indeed published its official financial results for the 2019/2020 season. And as was to be expected, Casa Blanca has suffered the full brunt of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the economic level, the 2019/20 financial year was marked during its last three and a half months by the effects of the health pandemic caused by COVID-19, effects which, a priori, will persist throughout the year. financial year 2020/21. The impact of COVID-19 resulted in a reduction in revenues of -13% (-106 million euros) which, after deducting the costs directly related to these revenues (16 million euros), means a loss of 91 million euros caused by COVID-19 in the 2019/20 economic report ”, indicates the press release which specifies that the Merengues recorded a profit of only € 313,000.

A budget down by 300 M €

Madrid is in balance despite all these revenue losses, but the difference with the 2018/2019 financial year is striking (€ 38 million). Then, Real confirmed that all of its employees had agreed to a 10% pay cut in an attempt to limit the damage. Nevertheless, COVID-19 still had a very strong impact on Casa Blanca’s budget forecasts. Indeed, while the reigning Spanish champion hoped to reach or flirt with the € 900 million mark, the target was revised downwards. And not just a little.

“In 2020/21, revenues are budgeted at 616.8 million euros, which represents a decrease of -14% compared to the 2019/20 season, which was already affected by the pandemic in its revenues from last quarter, and -25% compared to the budget for the 2019/20 season prior to the pandemic, which was 822.1 million euros. (…) If the pandemic had not existed and if it had followed the revenue growth trend of previous years, the budget for the 2020/21 season would have reached a total close to 900 million euros, it is ie a difference close to 300 million euros in the budget due to the pandemic “. It remains to be seen whether this assessment will have consequences for the next summer transfer window, Real having already made it known that he will not move this winter.

