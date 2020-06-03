Real Madrid: Benzema ‘wants to return to competition’

Karim Benzema is getting impatient. The Frenchman is looking forward to returning to the football pitches, as he said in a video relayed by his club, Real Madrid. “We really want to come back to the competition and win, to win games,” the centre-forward told Real media after Tuesday’s morning training session, one of the first with the entire Madrid squad.

“The first game will be very important against Eibar, at home, and we will give everything until the end,” added the striker. Real Madrid, two points behind Barca, will make their return to La Liga on Sunday 14 June at 8.30pm at home against Eibar (16th), in the 28th round, the first since football stopped due to the new coronavirus pandemic on 12 March.

“Two months without touching the ball, it was a bit difficult,” Benzema conceded, before reassuring: “Now we feel good and we will continue to work together, with ball”.

Zizou’s message

“Today (Tuesday), we played a game (of training), and the feeling was very good for everyone,” said Real’s top scorer this season, with 19 goals. The “Merengues” returned to training with the full group on Monday, following the strict health protocol established by La Liga before the resumption of the championship.

“Zizou’s (Zinedine Zidane) message is to have fun, enjoy football,” insisted the Madrid centre-forward, who would like to see fans in the stands as soon as possible.

“It will be different, that’s for sure. We always need the fans,” Benzema said. But even without them, “we know that what we have to do is win games, and aim for first place,” he chanted.