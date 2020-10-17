Home Sports football Real Madrid - Cadiz: the lines are there
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid – Cadiz: the lines are there

By kenyan

The sixth day of La Liga offers an interesting duel between the leaders, Real Madrid on one side and the promoted Cadiz on the other. At home, Real Madrid offer a fairly traditional 4-3-3 where we find Thibaut Courtois in the goals. The Belgian is preceded by Nacho Fernandez, Raphaël Varane Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. Aligned as sentinel, Luka Modric is accompanied by Toni Kroos and Isco at the heart of the game. The corridors are occupied by Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior while Karim Benzema is alone in the lead.

For his part, Cadiz opts for a 4-2-3-1 with Jeremias Ledesma as the last bulwark. He can count on Carlos Akapo, Fali Jimenez, Juan Cala and Alfonso Espino in defense. The double pivot is made up of Jens Jönsson and José Mari while Salvi Sanchez, Alex Fernandez and Anthony Rubén Lozano support Alvaro Negredo.

Follow the meeting on our live commentary

The essays :

Real Madrid : Courtois – Nacho, Varane Ramos, Marcelo – Kroos, Modric, Isco – Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Cadiz: Ledesma – Akapo, Jimenez, Cala, Espino – Mari, Jonsson – Salvi, Alex, Lozano – Negredo

