Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti not thinking about the title

Present at a press conference before receiving Espanyol this Saturday at 4:15 p.m., Carlo Ancelotti assured that he was still not thinking of the title despite the fifteen lengths ahead of the Merengues over the Blaugranas five days before the end of the championship.

“We didn’t think about the celebration, only about the game. If we have to celebrate, we will celebrate, but we haven’t organized anything. We only prepared the game to win it.”said the technician of the Madrid club, focused on the next match above all.