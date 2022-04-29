Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti not thinking about the title

Date:

Present at a press conference before receiving Espanyol this Saturday at 4:15 p.m., Carlo Ancelotti assured that he was still not thinking of the title despite the fifteen lengths ahead of the Merengues over the Blaugranas five days before the end of the championship.

“We didn’t think about the celebration, only about the game. If we have to celebrate, we will celebrate, but we haven’t organized anything. We only prepared the game to win it.”said the technician of the Madrid club, focused on the next match above all.

Previous articlePSG: Lazio returns to the charge for Sergio Rico

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Lazio returns to the charge for Sergio Rico

kenyan -
On loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Mallorca during...

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay

kenyan -
Who will officiate on the PSG bench next...

OL: Thiago Mendes evasive about his future

kenyan -
The Brazilian midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais, Thiago Mendes,...

David Silva renews at Real Sociedad

kenyan -
It's official ! David Silva continues the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Lazio returns to the charge for Sergio Rico

football 0
On loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Mallorca during...

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay

football 0
Who will officiate on the PSG bench next...

OL: Thiago Mendes evasive about his future

football 0
The Brazilian midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais, Thiago Mendes,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.