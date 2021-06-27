Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking trio

The Italian coach already knows which attacking trio to rely on next season.

Real Madrid fans are full of questions. If they know that it will be Carlo Ancelotti who will occupy the sidelines of the Santiago Bernabéu, they are waiting to know what their club of hearts is preparing for the transfer window. After an overall disappointing season, the Merengues want to take back control in Spain and on the European scene. However, the financial situation is not obvious, especially since the club struggles to downsize and separate from its many unwanted people.

Under these conditions, the Iberian media are increasingly pessimistic about the arrival of Kylian Mbappé this summer, even if the Frenchman does not seem in a real hurry to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. According to AS, Carlo Ancelotti already knows which attacking trio he will have to start the season with next August.

Three well-known players

Thus, the Italian coach will have at his disposal a trio made up of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard. As for the Frenchman, there is not much to say more, since everyone expected him to start next season. On the other hand, the Welshman should therefore stay in Madrid, one year from the end of his contract. Madrid leaders hope that Carlo Ancelotti, the coach with whom he has been the most successful, will be able to put him back on track.

As for Eden Hazard, after two very mediocre seasons marked by physical glitches, in Madrid we are counting on the former coach of PSG and Milan to put him in the best conditions. You will understand, there should not be a galactic recruit in front and Ancelotti will have to deal with the means at hand. Except in the event of a reversal of the situation in the Mbappé case …