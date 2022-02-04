Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti’s changes are controversial

Winners of the Spanish Super Cup last month, Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. And at a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti did not appreciate certain questions.

Every year, it’s the same tune. As an eliminatory shock in the Champions League looms on the horizon, all the teams involved are spied on, scrutinized. In France and Spain, eyes are naturally on Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. In France, the Rouge-et-Bleu never stop worrying because of a glaring lack of play.

But on the other side of the Pyrenees, the Casa Blanca is not spared. Indeed, the Merengues may have won the Spanish Super Cup in January and be the leader of the [classement de Liga](https://www.footTransfer market.net/espana/liga/ranking), [l’élimination d’hier en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Roi contre l’Athletic](https://www.footTransfer market.net/a2709525612031309976-coupe-du-roi-le-real-madrid-elimine-par-bilbao-en-quarts) goes wrong. Finally, especially the choices of Carlo Ancelotti. Deprived of Karim Benzema, the Italian had aligned Asensio in false nine. ### Ancelotti’s choices criticized Manhandled by the Basques, the Madrid club ended up losing at the very end of the match. And the journalists present wonder why Ancelotti left offensive cartridges such as Bale, Hazard or Jovic on the bench. “I think I made the change from Kroos to Camavinga because of fatigue. I had some changes left, I thought I’d make them in added time. Unfortunately, they scored at the end of the game and I didn’t have time to bring in other players, ”explained the Italian. And when a journalist insists on knowing why none of his three elements mentioned above were used, the Transalpine got annoyed. ” I have nothing to say. Why are you talking to me about them and not about Ceballos or Carvajal? There is nothing. I made decisions. But to be fair, we have to talk about Ceballos and Vallejo, who haven’t played a single minute either. “And if Ancelotti did not have a good evening, Gareth Bale, he had fun like crazy seeing Eden Hazard warming up for nothing.