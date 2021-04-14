Real Madrid change their minds on Éder Militão

Author of interesting performances in recent weeks, Éder Militão (23) convinced everyone at Real Madrid. So much so that the Merengues would have changed their minds about him and would now be convinced that the Brazilian defender is the future of the club in this position.

In the absence of Raphaël Varane and Sergio Ramos, the former Porto player, well accompanied by Nacho, has been solid each time Zinedine Zidane called on him and in particular during the Clasico against FC Barcelona and against Liverpool in the Champions League. According to AS, the international auriverde should stay in the Spanish capital, unless he personally requests it.