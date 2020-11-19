Real Madrid come to compete with Barça for Georginio Wijnaldum

At the end of his contract next June at Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum is a coveted man. By Barça for a while in particular. But Real Madrid want to play a dirty trick on their enemy.

Last summer, FC Barcelona wanted to speak Dutch. In addition to the recruitment of Ronald Koeman, who came to replace Quique Setién, after the hallucinatory humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (8-2), the Catalans also wanted to recruit two players from the Netherlands: Georginio Wijnaldum (30 years old , Liverpool) and Memphis Depay (26, Olympique Lyonnais). Neither element came.

But this is probably only postponed. We are expecting an offensive from the Blaugranas for the Lyonnais this winter, or even this summer. Regarding the Red, still sparkling with the Netherlands during this international break, nothing is certain, even if Barça continue to keep him on their radar. The trouble is that they will have competition and not the least since it is the enemy, Real Madrid.

Will Liverpool let him go?

Indeed, according to information from Corriere dello Sport, the Merengues launched into the battle to try to recover the midfielder of Jürgen Klopp from the month of January. If he is Koeman’s preferred option for his midfielder, Zinedine Zidane would like to have more possibilities and his profile is clearly missing in the midfield of Casa Blanca.

This winter, we should therefore witness a battle between the two Spanish giants. On condition of course that Liverpool, with whom he has a contract until June 2021, agrees to let him go and that he does not extend, while the injuries are linked and that in a few weeks, the middle of English ground could be impacted by this. Who would have thought, a few months ago, that Wijnaldum would be the hero of a soap opera on the transfer market?