Real Madrid communicate on Sergio Ramos injury

By kenyan

The international break has left its mark on some players. Captain of the Spanish selection, Sergio Ramos was notably replaced Tuesday night in the match against Germany in the Nations League (6-0). So, inevitably, Real Madrid feared the worst for their 34-year-old central defender. And the verdict has just fallen, while the Merengues will challenge Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga (4:15 p.m.).

“After the tests carried out on our player Sergio Ramos today, Real Madrid’s medical service has diagnosed a bicep femoral injury in his right leg. Pending evolution ”, explains Casa Blanca in his press release. A very bad news for Zinedine Zidane, who will have to do without his captain for the next deadlines.

