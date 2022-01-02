Real Madrid could save 60M this winter

With the opening of the winter transfer window, Real Madrid should take the opportunity to downsize its workforce and save money. And according to information fromAS, three players would be affected by a departure from this winter: Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco. All three absent from Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, they could well find a way out in the coming weeks instead of leaving free of any contract next summer.

Their respective departures would therefore allow the White House to save nearly 60 million euros on its salary budget, which is not considerable when we know Madrid’s intentions to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, free of any contract in July 2022, as well as the transfer of Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland.