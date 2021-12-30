HomeSportsfootballReal Madrid: courteous back, Jovic positive
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: courteous back, Jovic positive

By kenyan

Like many La Liga clubs, Real Madrid are facing a big wave of positive covid-19 cases. Thibaut Courtois, still tested positive yesterday, has however tested negative twice today, and should therefore quickly find his teammates once he has received the green light from the authorities. It was the Belgian doorman who announced it on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, Luka Jovic tested positive for him today. Real Madrid issued an official statement earlier in the afternoon on this subject. He therefore joined Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde in the infirmary.

