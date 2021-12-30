Real Madrid: courteous back, Jovic positive

Like many La Liga clubs, Real Madrid are facing a big wave of positive covid-19 cases. Thibaut Courtois, still tested positive yesterday, has however tested negative twice today, and should therefore quickly find his teammates once he has received the green light from the authorities. It was the Belgian doorman who announced it on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, Luka Jovic tested positive for him today. Real Madrid issued an official statement earlier in the afternoon on this subject. He therefore joined Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde in the infirmary.

He resultado negativo en 2 PCR consecutivos y estoy esperando a recibir la autorización de las autoridades para poder jugar 🙌🏻I have tested negative in 2 consecutive PCRs and I am waiting to receive authorization from the authorities to be able to play 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DwGDa4K98i – Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 30, 2021