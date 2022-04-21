Real Madrid: Dani Ceballos, the surprise guest at the end of the season?

Author of a good performance against Osasuna, Dani Ceballos could be very useful for Real Madrid for this final sprint of the season.

If you’re a Real Madrid fan, you’re going to have some pretty exciting weeks ahead. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti should quickly proclaim themselves champions of Spain, while a tempting semi-final against Manchester City awaits them in the Champions League. A guaranteed title, and the chances of winning another one. And to go all the way in both competitions, Carlo Ancelotti can rely on fit players, like the captains Luka Modric or Karim Benzema, among others.

But there is one who could well invite himself to the party in an unexpected way, to say the least. Not in a role of major player, the places being already taken, but in an ideal complementary role. This player is Dani Ceballos, whom we had seen very little so far, in particular because of fairly recurring physical glitches. Established for the first time this season against Osasuna on Wednesday evening, the 25-year-old midfielder made an excellent copy.

The best player of the match yesterday

In all good shots down the middle, the Betis-trained player has been excellent in the midfield, participating in the game and showing the extent of his talent and superior game vision. “He was the best in the team. He had physical problems and the recovery was slow, but today we saw the Ceballos that everyone knows.”, summarized Carlo Ancelotti after the meeting. Suffice to say that with a Ceballos at this level, a still reliable Fede Valverde and a growing Camavinga, the Italian tactician has a nice bottom of the drawer in the middle.

In the case of the Spaniard, a decision will also have to be made for his future, as his contract expires in 2023 and there are many rumors of a return to Betis. “Is it really a good idea to sell Ceballos? »wonders for example the pro-merengue site Bernabéu Digital. “We must take advantage of Camavinga and Ceballos more”written on his side brand, highlighting his recital of movement and combinations, with a message intended for Carlo Ancelotti, not very fond of rotations. With performances like those of yesterday, the former coach of Milan and PSG will not hesitate…