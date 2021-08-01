Real Madrid: details of Karim Benzema’s extension

Karim Benzema is very close to returning to Real Madrid. The 33-year-old French international striker, still under contract until 2022, is expected to sign a new lease with Real Madrid. According to information fromABC, the former Lyonnais will extend for two more seasons with the Merengues, until 2023, but does not rule out leaving the White House before the end of his new contract if he does not feel at his best .

The Lyon native even refused to sign a three-year contract until 2024, as he would not wish to be “a burden on his club”, according to the words ofABC. The Real Madrid center forward has also agreed to lower his salary by 10% for the 2021/22 season, then by 15% for 2022/23. Before the end of his adventure at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who has 279 goals, will still have to maintain his best level if he wishes to surpass the records of Santillana (290), Di Stéfano (309) and Raúl (323) during the next two years. To achieve this, the Iberian daily adds that Benzema would like to have Kylian Mbappé by his side, with whom the former OL scorer gets along very well in the France team.