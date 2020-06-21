Real Madrid: Dimitar Berbatov doesn’t understand why Bale is still at the club

Gareth Bale is constantly at the heart of the debates for Real Madrid, both for his physical glitches and for his love for golf. Since 2013, the man who cost the Madrid club 101 million euros has not had a peaceful adventure. One of his Tottenham team-mates, a certain Dimitar Berbatov, even wonders why the Welshman is still a Real player. He spoke in his column on Betfair, an online gaming site for which he is an ambassador. “I think the criticism he gets is a little more personal than the other players. Whatever he does, even if he scores five goals in a game, there will always be something that fans will criticize. I often wonder, with the amount of blows he gets, why he’s still out there.”Says.

The Bulgarian then thinks that the end of the season behind closed doors could be an opportunity for Bale (19 matches in the current financial year) to relaunch away from the eyes of the fans. “He didn’t have a lot of game time. Playing in camera might be helpful to him and his confidence, but I imagine the fans will boo him when they watch TV. I never understand how some Real Madrid fans treat their own players. » Zinedine Zidane certainly disagrees as the winger has started the last two games on the bench.