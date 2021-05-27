Real Madrid dressing room reacts to Zinedine Zidane departure

It didn’t take too long for the stars in the Real Madrid dressing room to react to Zinedine Zidane’s departure. And they all pay homage to the French technician.

“Real Madrid CF announce that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current phase as coach of our club. Now is the time to respect his decision and show him our thanks for his professionalism, dedication and passion during all these years, and for what he has meant for Real Madrid. He knows he is in the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid are and always will be his home. “ It was at noon this Thursday that Real Madrid formalized the departure of Zinedine Zidane, the man who won three consecutive Champions Leagues at Casa Blanca during his first stint on the bench but who had a second term. more complicated which finally pushed him to make his apron faster than expected.

Having a strong relationship with his locker room, Zinedine Zidane had also been saved more than once by him. No wonder then that the messages are multiplying following the officialization of the departure of a man who will leave an indelible mark on both supporters and Madrid players. First player and not least to communicate on Instagram, Sergio Ramos. The emblematic captain of the Merengue club released a very moving message to his coach. “ZZ, the one and only. I wish you the best. You deserve it, you earned it. Enjoy life, enjoy your family. A big hug, coach. Thanks Zidane. “

Many thanks and admiration from the locker room for ZZ

A poignant message that has nothing to envy that of Raphaël Varane, the other pillar of Madrid’s defense. It must be said that the 2018 world champion has forged a special relationship with Zidane for 10 years. “ZZ. El Maestro. Since my arrival in Madrid 10 years ago, you have been more than just a coach, a mentor. You helped me develop as a player and as a man. You have been able to lead this golden generation to the top with class (and several times!). I can’t thank you enough for all the advice you have given me, whether it’s on or off the pitch. Thanks again, Boss! Good luck and see you soon! “

Marcelo, another important Real Madrid player for a decade, also sent a nice message to his coach: “Thank you for all these years at the míster club! Congratulations on all you have accomplished, I wish you the best in the future !! “. Nacho, meanwhile, was content with a sober and classy “Admiration and respect”, while Casemiro delivered a message as brief as it was moving. “Thank you for everything, sir. I owe you a lot of who I am. Eternal admiration. “ Vinicius Jr was hardly more talkative in signing a “THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, Sir” *, heavy with meaning. Ditto for Toni Kroos who also thanked Zinedine Zidane.

But the most anticipated reaction was obviously that of Karim Benzema. The understanding, and even the symbiosis that emerged between the two Frenchmen, was an asset and a strength for the Merengue club. This is in essence what the striker of the France team, who will play the Euro with the Blues, explained on Twitter thanking him, like many other Madrilenians, for his advice and his daily contribution throughout their collaboration. “Thank you Frérot for everything you have given me both collectively and personally … I am proud and honored to have been able to move forward and grow with the man that you are. “ There is no doubt that this message should delight the main interested party who therefore received an incredible tribute from his locker room.

