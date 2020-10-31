Real Madrid: Eden Hazard relishes his comeback

For his comeback to competition after several weeks of absence, Eden Hazard (29) demonstrated to Madrid supporters that he could become indispensable to Real Madrid. Holder against Huesca (4-1), the Belgian international scored his first goal thanks to a superb strike (40th). A first achievement this season which obviously delights the main protagonist.

“It’s a nice goal. Of course, the goal is something that gives you confidence. The first half was not good but we scored twice. Then the team managed to score again to finally score four goals. I am very happy, “ the Red Devil commented on Real Madrid TV. The latter took the opportunity to dedicate this goal to the supporters of the Merengues.