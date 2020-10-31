Home Sports football Real Madrid: Eden Hazard relishes his comeback
Sportsfootball

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard relishes his comeback

By kenyan

For his comeback to competition after several weeks of absence, Eden Hazard (29) demonstrated to Madrid supporters that he could become indispensable to Real Madrid. Holder against Huesca (4-1), the Belgian international scored his first goal thanks to a superb strike (40th). A first achievement this season which obviously delights the main protagonist.

“It’s a nice goal. Of course, the goal is something that gives you confidence. The first half was not good but we scored twice. Then the team managed to score again to finally score four goals. I am very happy, “ the Red Devil commented on Real Madrid TV. The latter took the opportunity to dedicate this goal to the supporters of the Merengues.

Related news

football

Brest: Olivier Dall’Oglio calls for change

kenyan -
Beaten in Rennes (2-1) this Saturday after leading in score, Stade Brestois saw a bad patch. This is the third defeat in a...
Read more
football

Liga: Atlético de Madrid has Osasuna

kenyan -
As part of the eighth day of La Liga, Osasuna hosted Atlético de Madrid. The Colchoneros could climb onto the podium in...
Read more
football

Bundesliga: Gladbach offers RB Leipzig

kenyan -
In the shock of this 6th day of the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach offered a very precious victory against RB Leipzig 1-0. It...
Read more
Load more

Trending

I’ll make you regret for the rest of your life –...

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday the 31st of October issued a stern warning to anyone plotting to steal funds from the Universal Health Coverage...
Read more

I am Uhuru’s only true friend, not Raila or Atwoli –...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 31 October 2020 boldly claimed that he is the only one who has good intentions with President Uhuru...
Read more

Ruto terms proposed BBI referendum a plot ‘to steal public funds’

News Chuoyo Protus -
Deputy President, Willian Ruto, has termed the BBI referendum as a plot to steal public funds. Speaking in Mathira on Saturday, Ruto said that he...
Read more

Uhuru’s message to President Magufuli on his re-election

Africa Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli following his re-election. According to a statement sent to newsrooms, Uhuru described President Magufuli’s...
Read more

CS Kagwe reveals details of private phone call with Uhuru (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday the 31st of October 2020 revealed details of his private phone call with president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kagwe was...
Read more

Sportpesa return halted by BCLB due to court case

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has dampened the hope of betters in Kenya after putting on hold the licensing of Sportpesa. In a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke