Real Madrid: Eden Hazard still absent from training

Definitely … While Real Madrid are going through another bad patch and the Merengues move on the lawn of Huesca this weekend, Eden Hazard is still making headlines in Madrid’s media for the wrong reasons. So, as explained AS, the Belgian star did not train with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday.

The player thus has some discomfort that prevents him from training properly. Everything suggests, however, that he will be available for Saturday afternoon according to the newspaper, but given the history of number 7 since his arrival in Madrid, nothing is less certain. Especially since the Cadena COPE, which evokes muscle fatigue, explains that it is indeed uncertain …