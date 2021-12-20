Real Madrid: Eden Hazard still takes it for his grade

Eden Hazard’s performance against Cadiz on Sunday night disappointed more than one in Madrid.

The opportunity was perfect for him. Established for the first time since September with Real Madrid, the Belgian international had the opportunity, against Cadiz, to show that he could still be considered an important player in the team. Especially since the context was ideal: against a poorly classified team that has a series of poor results (19th), and in a Real Madrid in confidence, surrounded by partners in form such as Vinicius Junior or Karim Benzema.

However, his performance was still fairly average, having little influence in the game and failing to be decisive. Without being fundamentally bad, far from it, he was not at the level that he should be. “He had a little trouble getting into the game, he was better in the second period. He’s not used to playing on the right side like that, but when he came to play in the axis to combine with Karim (Benzema) he was very good, very active. He could be an additional threat for the second part of the season ”, explained Carlo Ancelotti after the match, still trying to defend his number 7 as best he could. But not enough to fool the Spanish journalists and the supporters.

The media expect much more

It is again he who is singled out this Monday morning. “In the first half, he was not very participatory, he was looking for the axis, a little better in the second half, but I think that as long as he does not play on the left, which is improbable since Vinicius is much better than him , we won’t see the best Hazard ”, launches for example the famous consultant Julio Maldonado on the site of Marca. “Eden Hazard’s defenders, if there are still some, could see that he is not up to the level to be a holder at Real Madrid. He is not only light years from his best, he is also light years from Rodrygo or Asensio ”, can we read in another article in the newspaper.

On the side of AS, he still receives some good points, especially thanks to his second period, but the media specifies that “His first period was poor”. The newspaper points out that this is the first time that he has played the 90 minutes of a match with Real Madrid since November 2019! Suffice to say that it is not with this kind of performance that he will (finally) put Madrid in his pocket.