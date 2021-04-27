Real Madrid: Éder Militão, the man who runs the house

The Brazilian defender has, in the space of a month, asserted himself as a real taulier behind. A real revelation that few people expected in Madrid.

Some people probably would have giggled at the title of this article if it had been published a month earlier. Today, we can say it, Éder Militão is one of the most reliable players that Zinedine Zidane has for this final sprint of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League still at stake for the Merengues. Placarded for a good part of the season, this month of April was that of the revelation for the former Porto, who took advantage of the various injuries in the Merengue rearguard – Varane and Ramos mainly – to obtain opportunities .

And he took full advantage of it. Whether in this 3-5-2 often used by Zinedine Zidane in the past month or in this more traditional 4-3-3, the Brazil international has done better than being a simple blanket or a spare wheel while waiting for the return of the tauliers. So much so that on the last rather mediocre results of Real Madrid in La Liga, he is the only one to have done more or less well in terms of criticism and individual observations. Very mobile, always well positioned and solid in the duels and the aerial game, it is largely thanks to him, well supported by Nacho that said, that Real Madrid had perfectly managed the double confrontation against Liverpool and the Clasico.

The succession of Sergio Ramos?

And as several Iberian media have explained, the support of the locker room was decisive in this explosion. This was confirmed by Raphaël Varane at a press conference on Monday. “I talk to him a lot. When he had no rhythm, it was difficult to play, now he has more continuity, very good player, I always speak with him, I have known his situation too, when you have little playing time to prove yourself, we demand a lot of you, it’s not easy, he is good, he never gives up, he always smiles, happy that he can have this continuity to demonstrate his quality, we do We see it on a daily basis, now he has been able to demonstrate it in the field. Very good to have players like that, positive, who give everything when called upon. It’s good for the whole team ”, launched the French.

“Militão. He plays well, he was patient, he worked well, it’s proof that everyone brings something to the team ”, for his part launched Zinedine Zidane about the defender who had cost 50 million euros in the summer of 2019. Against Chelsea, the Madrid defense should revolve around the duo made up of the French and the Canarinha player. A duo of guarantees, so much so that in Spain, some are starting to minimize the impact of a possible departure of Sergio Ramos, who has still not extended his contract. With Militão, Real Madrid may have found the one who will start a new cycle once this almost legendary Ramos-Varane hinge is separated. But before all that, we will still have to put out a big game against Chelsea and their substantial offensive arsenal.