While the physical condition of Ferland Mendy has been questionable since the end of last season and he has not yet found the grounds, the situation could be improved. Indeed, Mundo Deportivo explains that the French left side would be on the way back.

Thus, he trained on Tuesday on the lawn of the training center of the club merengue individually. If his return to the team for collective training has not yet been given, it is already a great improvement for the 26-year-old.