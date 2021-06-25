Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez and the departure of Zinedine Zidane

As his contract expired in June 2022, Zinedine Zidane decided to return his apron at the end of the season. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez returned to the French technician’s departure from the airwavesEl Transistor sure Onda Cero. “His departure did not surprise me. It was one of the possibilities. I know him. It’s been a tough season and being a coach is tiring. I fought to keep him. I spent a whole afternoon trying to convince him. With José Angel Sanchez. Zidane is very simple, when he says he wants to leave, he’s already gone ”, he said, returning to the open letter of farewell from the French coach.

“I haven’t read his open letter. I swear it on my grandchildren. I was told she was mean. He didn’t write it. It’s not Zidane. Someone wrote it for him. I still have the same affection for him. He has been a Real Madrid legend. I spoke with him all afternoon and he never told me what was in the letter next. It has been a very tough season. I did not speak with him again. I don’t know if he’s in Madrid. I still love him. If it were up to me, he would come back as coach of Real Madrid. But OK. A trainer who does four press conferences a week ends up exhausted. He didn’t even understand some questions. The people and part of the press treated Zidane well. Another part no. If you are asked 8 times for the same thing at a press conference, you get tired ”, he explained.