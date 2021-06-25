Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez denies Luis Campos rumor

A few weeks ago, Real Madrid were announced in the footsteps of Luis Campos, to embrace the role of sports director, in which he shone on the side of AS Monaco and Lille. However, Florentino Pérez denied this information about the Lusitanian altogether.

“It does not correspond to reality at all. It’s nothing at all. We have known him since Mourinho’s time, but there is nothing ”, explained the boss of Casa Blanca at the microphone ofEl Transistor sure Onda Cero. That has the merit of being clear.