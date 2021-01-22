Real Madrid: Florentino Pérez dreams of Marcelo Gallardo

Will Real Madrid’s defeat against modest Alcoyano (D3) in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey have left indelible marks? Zinedine Zidane seems more than ever in the hot seat, according to the Spanish media. “I assume my responsibilities and what must happen will happen”, said the coach of the club merengue after the surprise elimination. Although he has not yet resigned or been fired, names have already been cited to replace the Frenchman, including that of Raul Gonzalez. But another profile particularly appeals to the president of the Madrid club: that of Marcelo Gallardo.

The rumor, which left Argentina, before being taken back to the Spanish capital, indicates that Florentino Pérez, president of Casa Blanca, dreams that the current coach of River Plate occupies the bench which would be vacant after a possible departure by Zidane. ESPN Argentina nevertheless specifies that there has not yet been communication between the two clubs. El Muñeco has a contract until December 2021 with River Plate, but has yet to define his future at the Buenos Aires club. He is expected to decide his future with his leaders in the next two weeks.