Real Madrid hallucinate Barça’s statements after Clásico, FC Barcelona launch final offensive for Alvaro Morata

Real hallucinates Barça’s statements after the Clásico, FC Barcelona which launches its final operation for Morata or even the crazy stats of the Benzema-Vinicius duo, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

Real are hallucinating after Clásico

“But who plays the final?” It is by this title, obviously between quotation marks to signify that it is a quotation, that the daily Marca caught the eye of its readers this Friday morning. The Madrid media indeed returns to the reactions of the locker room and even the entire Real Madrid club after the statements of the Barcelona protagonists following the Clásico Wednesday night (3-2 after). Xavi and his players went to the press, congratulating themselves on their performance and saying that they had been the best on the pitch. An analysis often taken up by the country’s press yesterday. Which had the gift of annoying the Merengues, according to the media. The players in particular and the staff wished to recall that it is the Real which will play the final of the Supercup on Sunday and that their victory Wednesday was well deserved.

Barça launch final operation for Morata

It is a request from Xavi and the Blaugrana leaders intend to satisfy it. Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is still the number one priority in attack for FC Barcelona. And as relates Sport this Friday morning, Barça will launch its final offensive to seek the Spanish international within the Old Lady. The Blaugranas will insist and, according to the media, Memphis Depay should be included in the deal which, we recall, concerns three clubs: FCB, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid, to which Morata belongs. The negotiations are all the more complicated.

The incredible stats of the Benzema-Vinicius duo

Still decisive on Wednesday night during the Clásico against FC Barcelona (3-2), Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have formed a shock duo since the start of the season. An association that works brilliantly and which has led, for the moment, Real to the top of La Liga (1st in the standings), in the final of the Supercopa, in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and in 8th of the Champions League . Ace, this morning, looks at the statistics of the two friends and they are impressive. Between them, they scored 38 goals. This brings Real’s goal ratio by Benzema and / or Vinicius to 58% in 2021-2022. An addiction that all Madrid supporters are crazy about this season.