Real Madrid have a whole bunch of attacking midfielders to spare!

Eager to be active during the next summer transfer window, the Spanish club will however have to free up cash. The abundance of attacking midfielders could allow him to replenish his funds.

This summer, Real Madrid hope to achieve a transfer window to match their ambitions. But nothing will be easy, because the Merengues must, like all teams, face big losses of money following the coronavirus crisis. Announced as the number 1 courtiers of Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga, the Madrilenians must sell to have the necessary liquidity, especially with regard to the Mbappé operation.

Casa Blanca could also find a solution thanks to its midfielders. AS recalls in fact that the position of attacking midfielder is more than provided in the Merengues. Currently, Real Madrid have no less than six attacking midfielders in their workforce: Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vazquez. But that’s not all as he also owns Martin Odegaard, Gareth Bale, Reinier, Takefusa Kubo and Brahim Diaz, all on loan currently.

Madrid will have to decide

As you will have understood, the objective of the Madrid leaders will be to sell a large part of these players to replenish their fund (only Vazquez is free from any contract next June). An obligation even for certain elements such as Isco and Bale (linked until 2022) if they are not extended. Madrid cannot afford the luxury of letting these two players leave for free in a year. But the mission will not be easy when you know that a Bale is ready to spend his life in the stands to receive his salary.

Finally, for young people such as Odegaard (22 years old), Kubo (19 years old), Rodrygo (20 years old), Reinier (19 years old), Brahim Diaz (21 years old), even Vinicius Junior (20 years old) Real Madrid will have to take a decision. Of course, they embody the future, but not all will have their place in the first team. And according to the scale set by the specialized site Transfermarkt, the overall value of these talents is estimated at 172 M €. Something to think about …