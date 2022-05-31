Real Madrid have already found Thibaut Courtois’ replacement

Real Madrid have already made an offer for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in Major League Soccer.

It’s one of the sensations of the season on the other side of the Atlantic. He has just turned 18, but for many, he is already the future great goalkeeper of the American selection. He was also recently called by Poland, his country of origin, but declined the invitation, preferring to play with the USA. A colossus of 1m93 which connects the beautiful performances with the franchise of Illinois.

And inevitably, it does not go unnoticed in Europe, where, little by little, we are beginning to understand that the American market can prove to be particularly interesting, with an increasingly qualitative pool. As explained brandChelsea already made an offer for the American goalkeeper a few months ago, but the somewhat troubled situation of the London team following the conflict in Ukraine had paralyzed the operation.

Competition

Real Madrid intends to take advantage of it and integrate it into its B team at first, or even be part of the first team in order to be Courtois’ understudy at first. Everything will depend on Lunin’s future as well. Two other Premier League teams, whose names are not mentioned, are also interested in the Chicago goalkeeper.

Always keen to recruit the best young players on the planet, the Merengues would have seen in Slonina the future of their team as goalkeeper, once Courtois leaves his place. But the direction of Florentino Pérez knows that facing the English clubs, it is not necessarily in a position of strength. We must therefore act quickly…