Real Madrid: imminent Arsenal deal for Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of finding the playmaker he craves for the past few weeks. He is a face well known to Arsenal supporters who is expected to land on the side of the Emirates Stadium, this time as part of a permanent transfer. According to information fromAce, confirmed by The Athletic a little later on Tuesday evening, Martin Odegaard (22) will leave Real Madrid for the Gunners this summer. These two media ensure that an agreement is about to be found between the Spanish management and its English counterpart, while the amount of this operation should be around 40 M €.

We are talking about an imminent agreement between the different parties. The Norwegian international (30 capes, 1 goal) did not even train with the rest of the Merengues workforce on Tuesday and worked on his side, on the sidelines of the group trained by Carlo Ancelotti. Under contract until 2023 with Casa Blanca, Martin Odegaard, aware that he would not benefit from a huge playing time with Real Madrid, wanted to return to London, where the Gunners wanted to bring him back. He had scored 2 goals and delivered 2 assists in 20 appearances for Arsenal, during his 6-month loan last year.