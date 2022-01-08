Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores his 300th goal for Real Madrid

On the occasion of the match against Valencia counting for Matchday 20 of La Liga, Karim Benzema scored his 300th goal under the tunic of Real Madrid. While the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro caused a penalty just before half-time, the French international (94 caps, 36 goals) calmly sends the ball into the top corner of Jasper Cillessen.

Arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, Karim Benzema walks on the water this season (16th goal in the league, 7 assists), and places himself even more in the legend of Casa Blanca. He is the 4th top scorer in the club’s history in official competition, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Raul (323) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308).