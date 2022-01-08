Real Madrid: Karim Benzema’s reaction after his record

Author of his 300th, then 301st goal under the colors of Real Madrid during the victory of Real Madrid against Valencia (4-1), Karim Benzema (34) is the 4th top scorer of the club merengue. After his new double, the top scorer in La Liga, with 17 goals since the start of the season, has spoken. “It is a pride to put these figures in this club, it makes me very happy. This club is the best in the world for me. We had a great match after the defeat against Getafe, we won the Cup and there, we played a great match in front of our home crowd, that was important ”, he explained to the microphone of Movistar +.

Before coming back to his very good understanding with Vinicius Jr (36 goals between them this season). “These are big numbers, if we can help the team with goals and assists, we always will. Me, I feel very good with Vini, I am always there to help her. I know his potential, I know he can go even higher. He’s a fantastic player, he helps us a lot ”, added the French international after the victory.